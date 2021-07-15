Man missing case solved after 10 months; 3 held

A man missing case reported in Rameswaram Town police station has been altered as a case of murder on Thursday.

Following a complaint from Suresh of Chinnavanpillai Street, Rameswaram, the police have registered a case.

The petitioner had stated that his grandson, Ganeshraj (20), son of Maniraj was missing since September 6, 2020. As there was no breakthrough in the case, the petitioner had approached the Collector during the weekly grievance meeting and pleaded his case.

When he sent a petition to the Chief Minister's Special Cell, a team led by Sub-Inspector (crime) Navaneethakrishnan conducted a probe. Investigations indicated that Ganeshraj, an auto driver, had friends in Bharati Nagar and other locations. After picking up a few suspects, the police found that the victim was killed and subsequently buried in a secret location near the Rameswaram bus stand over a suspected drunken brawl.

Superintendent of Police E Kartik, accompanied by officials from the Department of Forensic Sciences visited the scene of crime and upon digging the spot, they found the skeletal remains.

Based on the confessions, three persons Muthuseran (22), Ajit (24) and Michael (23) were arrested and the police were on the lookout for another accomplice in this case. Rameswaram Town Police are investigating.