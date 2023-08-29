ADVERTISEMENT

Man loses ₹25,000 while honouring BJP State president in Aruppukottai

August 29, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Aruppukottai

The Hindu Bureau

A 63-year-old businessman, N. Dhanabalan, has lost ₹25,000 to three thieves when he tried to honour BJP State president, K. Annamalai during his yatra on August 9.

In his complaint, the sexagenarian said that he runs a textile shop in South Street. When Mr/ Annamalai came to the town on the night of August 9, the businessman had tried to offer him a shawl. Even as he was walking towards Mr. Annamalai, three persons pushed him from behind and reportedly stole ₹25,000 kept in his pant pocket.

Aruppukottai Town police, which issued a community service register receipt initially, registered the first information report after going through the closed circuit television camera video footage.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US