Man loses ₹25,000 while honouring BJP State president in Aruppukottai

August 29, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Aruppukottai

A 63-year-old businessman, N. Dhanabalan, has lost ₹25,000 to three thieves when he tried to honour BJP State president, K. Annamalai during his yatra on August 9.

In his complaint, the sexagenarian said that he runs a textile shop in South Street. When Mr/ Annamalai came to the town on the night of August 9, the businessman had tried to offer him a shawl. Even as he was walking towards Mr. Annamalai, three persons pushed him from behind and reportedly stole ₹25,000 kept in his pant pocket.

Aruppukottai Town police, which issued a community service register receipt initially, registered the first information report after going through the closed circuit television camera video footage.

