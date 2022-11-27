Man kills wife who refused to return home

November 27, 2022 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband near Vedasandur in Dindigul district on Sunday morning.

According to Eriyodu police, the deceased R. Devika of Poothampatti in Vedasandur had been living at her mother’s house in Aranmanaiyur near Eriyodu for the past three months due to differences between her and her husband P. Rajasekar, 35, a daily wage worker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary investigations revealed that he had visited her on Sunday and insisted her to return home. When she turned down his request, an infuriated Rajasekar attacked her with a knife. Devika died on the spot and her body was taken to Government Medical College Hospital in Dindigul.

Police are on the lookout for the accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US