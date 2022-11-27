Man kills wife who refused to return home

November 27, 2022 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband near Vedasandur in Dindigul district on Sunday morning.

According to Eriyodu police, the deceased R. Devika of Poothampatti in Vedasandur had been living at her mother’s house in Aranmanaiyur near Eriyodu for the past three months due to differences between her and her husband P. Rajasekar, 35, a daily wage worker.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he had visited her on Sunday and insisted her to return home. When she turned down his request, an infuriated Rajasekar attacked her with a knife. Devika died on the spot and her body was taken to Government Medical College Hospital in Dindigul.

Police are on the lookout for the accused.