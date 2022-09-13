Man kills wife over suspicion of affair

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
September 13, 2022 19:24 IST

A man allegedly killed his wife suspecting her fidelity, at Viruveedu near Dindigul on Tuesday.

The police identified the victim as C. Anjulakshmi, 36 , a resident of Kannapatti in Viruveedu.

Preliminary investigation revealed that P. Chellapandi, 45, the husband of the deceased, repeatedly warned her against her alleged relationship with another man.

Subsequently, during an argument that broke out between the couple, Chellapandi allegedly hacked Anjulakshmi with a sickle. She died on the spot upon sustaining injuries on neck and left hand at their residence.

The body of the deceased was shifted to Government Hospital in Batlagundu for post-mortem.

The accused had been arrested and further investigation was on, the police said.

