Man kills wife near Oddanchatram

Oddanchatram police arrested a 31-year-old man for killing his wife at K. Athikombai in Dindigul district, suspecting her fidelity, on Monday.

The accused is identified as T. Karthikeyan, hailing from Pollachi, and the deceased as K. Gayathri, 25.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple were married for 10 years and had a male child. There were frequent quarrels between them as Karthikeyan suspected her fidelity.

Around 9 p.m. on Monday, Karthikeyan went in search of Gayathri, who had gone out of the house. Upon finding her standing near the railway bridge in Oddanchatram, he picked a quarrel with her. In a fit of rage, he pushed her down and attacked her with stones.

Gayathri, who sustained head injuries, was rescued by the local people and sent to Oddanchatram Government Hospital.

Later, she was sent to Dindigul Government Hospital for further treatment, but she succumbed to injuries late in the night. Oddanchatram police arrested Karthikeyan under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating.