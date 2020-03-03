Man kills two sons, dies by suicide in Alanganallur

Unable to cope with the death of his wife, a 42- year- old man, R. Sundar, died by suicide after killing his two sons near Alanganallur on Monday night. Police said Sundar had consumed food laced with pesticide, which he had fed his sons Sunil, 13 and Vimal, 9.
Sundar’s wife Indumathi had died due to ill health, a few months ago. Since then, Sundar had been dejected and also struggled to look after his children.
On Tuesday, neighbours who were worried as Sundar and his sons had not come out of the house since morning, went there only to find all three lying dead.
The bodies have been brought to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. Alanganallur police are investigating.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
