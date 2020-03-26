Man kills two daughters

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering his two daughters after he reportedly landed in debt trap.

K. Davi Kumar, 36, a vehicle broker and resident of NGO Colony in Iluppaiyoorani, allegedly flung his daughters, Jaya Sathya, 11, and Jessica Rani, 9, into a well on Sattur Road on Thursday. The children drowned in the well.

Davi Kumar then informed his friend, who alerted Kovilpatti East Police. With the help of fire and rescue services personnel, they fished out the bodies and sent them to the government hospital for post-mortem.

Davi Kumar was arrested.