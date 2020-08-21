Man kills son

Ramanathapuram

21 August 2020 22:35 IST

A 61-year-old man, Karppiah, was arrested Nelmadur near Parthibanur on Friday on a charge of murdering his son.

Police said Karuppiah’s son Vijayapandi, 36, had allegedly picked up a quarrel with his aunt in an inebriated state on Wednesday. When Karuppiah scolded his son, a wordy altercation ensued and Karuppiah attacking his son with a weapon. He was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital where he died on Thursday. Parthibanur police have arrested Karuppiah on a complaint from his daughter-in-law Vimala.

