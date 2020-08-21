Madurai

Man kills son

A 61-year-old man, Karppiah, was arrested Nelmadur near Parthibanur on Friday on a charge of murdering his son.

Police said Karuppiah’s son Vijayapandi, 36, had allegedly picked up a quarrel with his aunt in an inebriated state on Wednesday. When Karuppiah scolded his son, a wordy altercation ensued and Karuppiah attacking his son with a weapon. He was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital where he died on Thursday. Parthibanur police have arrested Karuppiah on a complaint from his daughter-in-law Vimala.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 21, 2020 10:37:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/man-kills-son/article32416537.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story