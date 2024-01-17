ADVERTISEMENT

Man kills son with aruval near Chinnamanur

January 17, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - THENI

A 56-year-old man attacked his son in an inebriated mood, killing him on the spot, in Theni district on Tuesday.

Police said Rangan lived on Kuchanoor Society Street near Chinnamanoor and had two sons. Manikandan, the elder son, was married but lived separately after his wife went to her parents’ house following issues with her husband.

Manikandan, who was a casual labourer, consumed liquor and Rangan was also an alcoholic. Preliminary inquiry showed that a family issue between the two men snowballed into a fight while they were sitting outside their dwelling.

Rangan pulled out an aruval and attacked his son, who died on the spot. He escaped from the spot. Chinnamanur police sent the body to Theni Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. They nabbed Rangan near Silayampatti river causeway and also seized the weapon. A case of murder has been registered. Further investigation is on.

