GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man kills son with aruval near Chinnamanur

January 17, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - THENI

Srikrishna L 2193

A 56-year-old man attacked his son in an inebriated mood, killing him on the spot, in Theni district on Tuesday.

Police said Rangan lived on Kuchanoor Society Street near Chinnamanoor and had two sons. Manikandan, the elder son, was married but lived separately after his wife went to her parents’ house following issues with her husband.

Manikandan, who was a casual labourer, consumed liquor and Rangan was also an alcoholic. Preliminary inquiry showed that a family issue between the two men snowballed into a fight while they were sitting outside their dwelling.

Rangan pulled out an aruval and attacked his son, who died on the spot. He escaped from the spot. Chinnamanur police sent the body to Theni Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. They nabbed Rangan near Silayampatti river causeway and also seized the weapon. A case of murder has been registered. Further investigation is on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.