Man kills paramour surrenders in police

May 04, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

A man killed the alleged paramour of his wife at Andipatti in Theni district on Thursday.

Police said Deepan alias Deepavali married Sangeetha eight years ago. It is said that Sangeetha had illicit relationship with another man, Eswaran. This led to frequent quarrels between Deepan and his wife. Sangeetha lodged a complaint with the All Women Police at Andipatti, seeking action against her husband and protection from him.

When the police summoned all the three, Deepan, who was hiding near the police station with a knife, allegedly stabbed Eswaran and Sangeetha as they were approaching the station. They were rushed in 108 ambulance to hospital, but Eswaran died on the way. Sangeetha was referred to Theni Government Medical College Hospital.

Deepan surrendered to the police, who seized the weapon from him.

