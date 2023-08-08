Man kills father by setting him afire near Vembakottai

August 08, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - VEMBAKOTTAI

A 35-year-old unmarried man, K. Karuppasamy, allegedly killed his father K. Krishnasamy (60) by setting him on fire on Monday night.

Vembakottai police said Karuppasamy was involved in rearing milch animals in Kottaiyur. Krishnasamy, who was an alcoholic, used to spend the money collected from selling the milk on liquor. He also used to frequently quarrel with his family members.

Frustrated over his behaviour, Karuppasamy doused him with petrol and set him on fire. Krishnasamy was rushed to Sivakasi Government Hospital, where he died without responding to treatment. The police arrested Karuppasamy.

