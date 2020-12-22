Man kills estranged wife outside court campus

Ramanathapuram

22 December 2020 17:32 IST

The couple was living separately and had filed a case before the court.

A man allegedly killed his estranged wife outside the family court campus near the Ramanathapuram Collectorate, shortly after attending court proceedings on Tuesday.

A police officer identified the victim as Sivabala of VOC Nagar. She was working in a private school as a teacher.

Her husband Saravanan, who fled the scene after murdering her, was arrested by the police.

Sivabala's body was sent to the Government Hospital for a post mortem.

Superintendent of Police E.Karthik visited the spot.

Since the campus housed the Collectorate also, public were present in large numbers.

Further investigation is on.