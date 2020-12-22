Man kills estranged wife outside court campus

A man allegedly killed his estranged wife outside the family court campus near the Ramanathapuram Collectorate, shortly after attending court proceedings on Tuesday.
The couple was living separately and had filed a case before the court.
A police officer identified the victim as Sivabala of VOC Nagar. She was working in a private school as a teacher.
Her husband Saravanan, who fled the scene after murdering her, was arrested by the police.
Sivabala's body was sent to the Government Hospital for a post mortem.
Superintendent of Police E.Karthik visited the spot.
Since the campus housed the Collectorate also, public were present in large numbers.
Further investigation is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath