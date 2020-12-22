Madurai

Man kills estranged wife outside court campus

A man allegedly killed his estranged wife outside the family court campus near the Ramanathapuram Collectorate, shortly after attending court proceedings on Tuesday.

The couple was living separately and had filed a case before the court.

A police officer identified the victim as Sivabala of VOC Nagar. She was working in a private school as a teacher.

Her husband Saravanan, who fled the scene after murdering her, was arrested by the police.

Sivabala's body was sent to the Government Hospital for a post mortem.

Superintendent of Police E.Karthik visited the spot.

Since the campus housed the Collectorate also, public were present in large numbers.

Further investigation is on.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2020 5:34:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/man-kills-estranged-wife-outside-court-campus/article33394510.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY