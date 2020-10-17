Man kills daughter

A father smothered his six-year-old mentally challenged daughter Mahalakshmi at his house near here on Saturday.

Ppolice said V. Palanikumar walked into a police station immediately after killing his daughter. They said the accused, who was living in Jeyaram Mill Colony, killed his daughter when his wife and son were away. The man told the police that he could not take care of the child. Rajapalayam South police have registered a case.

Five held

Special teams of police arrested five persons and seized 5.7 kg of ganja from them at different police station limits under Rajapalayam sub-division on Thursday and Friday.

The police identified the accused as P. Murali, S. Sathuragiri, B. Baskaran, S. Satheesh Kumar and S. Ganesan. All the accused have been sent to judicial custody. Rajapalayam Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Nagasankar warned that habitual offenders would be detained under Goondas Act.