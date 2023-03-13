Man killed in gelatin sticks explosion near Dindigul

March 13, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A 30-year-old man was killed in an explosion at Vadaparuthiyur in Keeranur near Dindigul on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as C. Mani, 30, of Kallimandayam. Police said preliminary investigation revealed he was engaged in digging a well on land that belonged to Chelladurai.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran ,who visited the spot and held an inquiry, said a stack of gelatin sticks on the land accidentally caught fire and exploded. Mani, who had gone to fetch them, suffered injuries around 8 a.m. and died on the spot.

Keeranur police are investigating.