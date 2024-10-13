Man killed, four injured as car plunges into canal in Rajapalayam

A 27-year-old man from Rajapalayam was killed and four of his friends injured when the car in which they were travelling fell into a drain near MPK Pudupatti near here past midnight on Saturday.

The police said that Venkataramanan, 30, was driving the car in which his friends Abinav, 29, M. Manikandan, Arunkumar, 31, and Muthukumar, 30, were travelling. When the car was proceeding near Pudupatti, Mr. Venkatramanan swerved the car to avoid hitting the dog that sprinted across the road. He lost control of the vehicle and the car fell into the roadside drainage channel around 12.15 a.m.

Manikandan, who was seated in the rear seat, was killed on the spot. Mr. Arunkumar and Mr. Muthukumar suffered serious injuries and have been admitted in different hospitals, the police said.

Mr. Abinav and Mr. Venkatraman, who were wearing seat belt, escaped with minor injuries.

A crane was employed to pull out the car from the canal. Rajapalayam North police have registered a case.