Man killed as van knocks down motorcycle

January 09, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST

A man was killed and another injured when a van carrying Ayyappa devotees hit their motorcycle near Lower Camp on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Anthonyraj alias Kuttappan, 45, who was riding pillion with his relative S. Vinothkumar, 39, of Vandiperiyar. The bike was proceeding towards Vandiperiyar from Gudalur. The injured was shifted to the Government Hospital in Cumbum. The van was coming from Chennai. The driver S. Tirunavukkarasu has been picked up for inquiry.

