Man killed as TNSTC bus hits motorcycle

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
October 08, 2022 16:10 IST

A 52-year-old man was killed when a TNSTC bus collided with a motorcycle he was riding near Sengulam junction on Vedasandur-Dindigul road on Friday evening.

According to Thadikombu police, the deceased has been identified as P. Kalidas of Thadikombu. Preliminary investigations revealed that he was hit by the TNSTC bus plying from Erode to Sivakasi when he tried to cross the road.

The body was shifted to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been booked against the TNSTC driver G. Arumugam, 44, of Sattur in Virudhunagar district. Further investigation is on, the police said.

