Man killed as car hits two-wheeler

R. Senthurapandi, 32, of Thoppupatti was killed while the pillion rider P. Kalidas, 24, of Thambinaickenpatti, both in Nilakottai, sustained injuries when the two-wheeler they were riding collided with a car coming from the opposite direction at EB Colony junction in Nilakottai near Dindigul on Tuesday. The car was driven by B. Sathish Kumar, 30, of Madurai.

The body has been shifted to Government Hospital in Nilakottai. The accused has been arrested, a case has been registered and further investigation is on.