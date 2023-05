May 01, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Virudhunagar

M. Krishnamoorthi (42) of Kovilpatti was killed and his three daughters sustained injuries, when the car in which they were travelling got upset on Madurai highway near Collectorate on Monday.

The police said that when one of the tyres of the speeding car got burst, Krishnamoorthi lost control of the vehicle. It rammed the median and got upset. Krishnamoorthi was killed on the spot. Soolakkarai police are investigating.