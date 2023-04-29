HamberMenu
Man killed as bus rams into a stationary tanker lorry

April 29, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A 43-year-old man from Coimbatore was killed after a TNSTC bus in which he was travelling met with an accident within Kannivadi police station limits early on Saturday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as S. Ayyappan (43).

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sundarraja Perumal, who was at the wheels of the bus plying from Coimbatore to Theni, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a tanker lorry parked near Karuppa Servaikaranpatti junction here at 4.30 a.m.

In the impact, the bus slipped into a roadside pit killing Ayyappan and injuring four passengers, including three women, and the bus conductor, the police said.

The body was shifted to Government Hospital in Oddanchatram for post mortem.

The driver, who sustained injuries in both his legs, was rushed to a private hospital in Oddanchatram for treatment.

Kannivadi police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

