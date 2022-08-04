Man killed as bus hits motorcycle

Staff Reporter August 04, 2022 18:03 IST

Staff Reporter August 04, 2022 18:03 IST

A driver of a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus was booked for causing the death of P. Ganesan, 49, of Nagal Nagar in Dindigul and town deputy organiser of DMK’s advocate wing on Thursday.

Ganesan was riding his motorcycle near Athilakshmipuram Junction on Dindigul-Sempatti road when the bus plying from Dindigul to Cumbum collided with his vehicle. He sustained injuries and died on the spot. The body has been taken to Government Medical College and Hospital for post mortem. The police are on the lookout for the government bus driver who is absconding.