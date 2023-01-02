ADVERTISEMENT

Man killed after quarrel over demanding money to buy alcohol

January 02, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old man was killed by a man who refused to give him money for buying alcohol near Kamaraj Bus Stand here on Sunday night.

Police gave the name of the deceased as R. Ajith Kumar, 25, Nilakottai, and the accused as a daily-wage worker B. Joseph Selvaraj, 50, of Arockiamatha street in Dindigul.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said that the police were alerted that a person with bloodstains was found lying on the Kamaraj Bus Stand premises around 8 p.m.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Ajith and Joseph used to go out often to drink alcohol together. In one such instance, Ajith had demanded money from Joseph to celebrate the New Year Day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Upon refusal, Ajith was enraged and attacked Joseph with a stone, who sustained injuries on his jaw. In retaliation, Joseph stabbed Ajith in the neck with a sharp-edged weapon. Not realising the depth of his injury, Ajith had staggered his way from Arockiamatha street to the Bus Stand where he fell unconscious due to excessive blood loss. Later he succumbed not responding to treatment at Government Medical College Hospital,” he said.

“Upon checking the footage from a CCTV camera, the accused was traced in the wee hours on Monday and arrested,” said Mr Baskaran.

A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US