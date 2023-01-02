Man killed after quarrel over demanding money to buy alcohol

January 02, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A 25-year-old man was killed by a man who refused to give him money for buying alcohol near Kamaraj Bus Stand here on Sunday night.

Police gave the name of the deceased as R. Ajith Kumar, 25, Nilakottai, and the accused as a daily-wage worker B. Joseph Selvaraj, 50, of Arockiamatha street in Dindigul.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said that the police were alerted that a person with bloodstains was found lying on the Kamaraj Bus Stand premises around 8 p.m.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Ajith and Joseph used to go out often to drink alcohol together. In one such instance, Ajith had demanded money from Joseph to celebrate the New Year Day.

“Upon refusal, Ajith was enraged and attacked Joseph with a stone, who sustained injuries on his jaw. In retaliation, Joseph stabbed Ajith in the neck with a sharp-edged weapon. Not realising the depth of his injury, Ajith had staggered his way from Arockiamatha street to the Bus Stand where he fell unconscious due to excessive blood loss. Later he succumbed not responding to treatment at Government Medical College Hospital,” he said.

“Upon checking the footage from a CCTV camera, the accused was traced in the wee hours on Monday and arrested,” said Mr Baskaran.

A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is on.