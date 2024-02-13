Man kidnapped by relative rescued by Madurai city police

February 13, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Madurai

A 58-year-old man who was kidnapped from Koodal Pudur in the early hours of Tuesday was rescued by Madurai city police later in the day.

Three persons have been apprehended in this connection.

The police said that Palanisamy, who runs a tea stall, was found missing since morning. When his son tried to call him over phone, some unidentified person spoke to him seeking ₹ 40 lakh ransom for his safe return.

Alerted by the son, Madurai city police followed the mobile phone signal and tracked the phone to be near Mannadimangalam. Even as the stranger kept switching on and off the phone, the police kept a close watch and reached them.

While three of them had escaped, the police team caught three others and safely rescued Palanisamy.

Enquiry has revealed that one of his nieces was behind the drama.

Koodal Pudur police are investigating.