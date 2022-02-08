Man injured in accident at fireworks unit near Sivakasi

The 29-year-old sustained 100% burns, while another worker suffered minor injuries, police said

One worker, S. Mareeswaran (29) was critically injured in a fire accident reported at the Leo fireworks unit in Enjar, near Tiruthangal on Tuesday afternoon.

The police said a number of workers were involved in repairing a shed at the cracker unit. While welding an iron rod for putting up an asbestos roof, sparks from the welding equipment, fell on crackers stocked in the shed, and triggered a fire.

Mareeswaran from Rajapalayam, sustained 100% burns, while another worker, Selvi (35) suffered minor injuries. Both were rushed to the government hospital in Sivakasi.

Tiruthangal police are investigating.