ADVERTISEMENT

Man injured as gas leakage due to improper fixing of washer in cylinder causes fire

Published - November 26, 2024 06:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old man, A. Veerappan, suffered burn injuries in an accidental fire reportedly caused by improper fixing of washer in a cooking gas cylinder, at his house in Krishnapuram under Maraneri police station limits on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, while cooking was being done, the gas in the cylinder got exhausted. Hence, Veerappan replaced the cylinder with a new one. After fixing the regulator to the new cylinder, he tried to light the gas stove without noticing gas leak in the kitchen.

Suddenly, a ball of fire engulfed the house in which he suffered burn injuries on his face and limbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire destroyed household articles, including documents such as Aadhaar card, ration card, bank passbook, differently-abled identity card of their son, textbooks of his school-going son, furniture and electrical goods.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Vembakottai rushed to the spot and put out the flames.

The injured man was admitted to the Government Hospital in Sivakasi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US