Man injured as gas leakage due to improper fixing of washer in cylinder causes fire

Published - November 26, 2024 06:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old man, A. Veerappan, suffered burn injuries in an accidental fire reportedly caused by improper fixing of washer in a cooking gas cylinder, at his house in Krishnapuram under Maraneri police station limits on Sunday.

According to police, while cooking was being done, the gas in the cylinder got exhausted. Hence, Veerappan replaced the cylinder with a new one. After fixing the regulator to the new cylinder, he tried to light the gas stove without noticing gas leak in the kitchen.

Suddenly, a ball of fire engulfed the house in which he suffered burn injuries on his face and limbs.

The fire destroyed household articles, including documents such as Aadhaar card, ration card, bank passbook, differently-abled identity card of their son, textbooks of his school-going son, furniture and electrical goods.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Vembakottai rushed to the spot and put out the flames.

The injured man was admitted to the Government Hospital in Sivakasi.

