Police are on the lookout for an accused, who escaped from police personnel while he was under treatment at the Government Hospital here. Police said that Ajit Kumar, son of Angusami of Pandiyur village, was arrested by Nainarkoil police in an attempt-to-murder case. Since the accused had suffered multiple injuries, he was admitted in the GH here since November 5. On the night of Saturday, he escaped. Investigation is on.
Man in police custody escapes from GH
