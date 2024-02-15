Man in Madurai stabs brother for not inviting sister for family function

February 15, 2024 02:38 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - Madurai

Angered over his sister not being invited for a family function, a man stabbed his older brother, at a wedding hall, near Pandikoil in Madurai, on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

Police said that R. Mariselvam of Jaihindpuram ran a shop at the Central Vegetable Market. He had organised a domestic function (kida virunthu) at a wedding hall in Pandikoil on Wednesday. As the function was going on, Mariselvam’s younger brother, R. Kalidass (42) came to the hall and shouted at him for not inviting their older sister for the function.

Mariselvam asked him not to create a scene at the function, following which, Kalidass pulled out a knife and stabbed Mariselvam. Kalidass then fled the scene, while the injured Mariselvam was admitted to a private hospital.

The Mattuthavani police have arrested Kalidass on charges of assault and using abusive language.