Man in Madurai ends life, claims torture by money-lenders

In a video he left behind, the 37-year-old appealed to the TN CM and Madurai Commissioner of Police to take action against those who harassed him

A 37-year-old man, Mohammed Ali, died by suicide, leaving a video footage claiming that he took the extreme step due to harassment by money-lenders, in Madurai, on Monday night.

In the video, he appealed to Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin and Madurai Commissioner of Police to take action against those who harassed him and protect his family and friends from the money-lenders.

A father of two children, Mohammed Ali of Mehaboobpalayam, which falls under the S. S. Colony police station limits, was running a fast-food stall. Claiming that he had paid more than what he had borrowed, he has named a few persons of having tortured him seeking more money.

After he was found dead in his house, his body was taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital in the night. Meanwhile, S. S. Colony police claimed that they were yet to get a formal complaint from the family to commence an investigation.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-2464005)