Man in Kerala police custody escapes near Kodaikanal Road toll plaza; he was being brought to Idukki from Tirunelveli

August 20, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man identified as Balamurugan of Kadayam in Tenkasi district gave Kerala police the slip and escaped under the cover of darkness on Saturday.

Police said that Ammayanayakanur police have registered a case on Sunday.

It was said that Balamurugan was arrested and sent to judicial custody in connection with a crime reported in Marayur police in Idukki district, Kerala. He was wanted in many crimes in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts as well.

The Kerala police had taken the accused in their custody for five days and had gone to Tirunelveli district and other neighbouring pockets. After completing the inquiry, when they were returning to Idukki district, the accused Balamurugan wanted to have tea. Hence, the police stopped the vehicle near the Kodaikanal Road toll collection plaza.

Claiming that he wanted to attend nature’s call, the accused who was handcuffed gave police the slip. When Sub Inspector of Police Ashok Kumar attempted to nab him, the accused reportedly attacked him and escaped under the cover of darkness.

The SI has been admitted to Nilakottai Government Hospital. The police were on the look out for the accused, who escaped with the handcuffs.

