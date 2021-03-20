Man in fury murders baby

The police have arrested an autorickshaw driver who murdered a eight-month-old baby girl after the parents of the girl rejected his unreciprocated love with their daughter.

Police said autorickshaw driver Sivasankaran of Rosemiyapuram near Panagudi wanted to marry a girl from the same area. As the parents of the girl rejected the proposal, Sivasankaran, carrying machete and kerosene, went to the house of the girl on Saturday morning when the girl’s father Russel Raj, a preacher, had gone for a walk.

After forcefully entering into the the house, Sivasankaran threatened the girl’s mother Glory with the weapon and hacked her in which she sustained cut injury on the neck. Then he attacked her 8-month-old granddaughter Akshaya who was killed on the spot.

On hearing the scream from his wife, Russel rushed home and confronted Sivasankaran and he also sustained cut injuries.

The Thirukkurukudi police have arrested Sivasankaran who has got injured.