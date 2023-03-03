ADVERTISEMENT

Man in Dindigul electrocuted while fitting serial lights 

March 03, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Police said the 27-year-old had handled the lights without disconnecting the power supply

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old man was electrocuted in K.C. Patti, Thandikudi, near Dindigul, while setting up decorative lights at a house on Thursday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as S. Agniveeran (27) of Athoor who was assisting his uncle. While he was fitting the serial lights at the house for a wedding function, Agniveeran reportedly handled the lights without disconnecting the power supply to them. Upon coming into contact with the live wire, he was electrocuted around 5.30 p.m.

He was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The body was later taken to the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

