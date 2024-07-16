Man hits neighbour woman with helmet over petty quarrel in Madurai

A petty quarrel over children sitting on the staircase led to a man K. David Lawrence (36) hitting his neighbour G. Janaki (20) with a helmet at Ellis Nagar here on Monday.

The police said that Lawrence had been complaining about Janaki’s children sitting on the staircase blocking his way while going to his house on the first floor.

On Monday, when the children were eating snacks sitting on the staircase, Lawrence had reportedly flicked the snacks that fell on the ground.

As the children reported the incident to the mother, Janaki questioned Lawrence. Irked over this, he hit Janakai multiple times on her head with the helmet, so much so that the helmet broke into two. Janaki who fell unconscious was rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

The police said that Lawrence had also abused and threatened with dire consequences other women in the neighbourhood who tried to prevent the attack.

The S.S. Colony police have booked Lawrence for assault, using abusive language, criminal intimidation and under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

