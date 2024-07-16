GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man hits neighbour woman with helmet over petty quarrel in Madurai

Published - July 16, 2024 07:33 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

A petty quarrel over children sitting on the staircase led to a man K. David Lawrence (36) hitting his neighbour G. Janaki (20) with a helmet at Ellis Nagar here on Monday.

The police said that Lawrence had been complaining about Janaki’s children sitting on the staircase blocking his way while going to his house on the first floor.

On Monday, when the children were eating snacks sitting on the staircase, Lawrence had reportedly flicked the snacks that fell on the ground.

As the children reported the incident to the mother, Janaki questioned Lawrence. Irked over this, he hit Janakai multiple times on her head with the helmet, so much so that the helmet broke into two. Janaki who fell unconscious was rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

The police said that Lawrence had also abused and threatened with dire consequences other women in the neighbourhood who tried to prevent the attack.

The S.S. Colony police have booked Lawrence for assault, using abusive language, criminal intimidation and under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.