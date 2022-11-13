Man, his five dogs electrocuted in Madurai while returning from hare hunting

They came in contact with an illegal electric fence erected around a farm near Alanganallur

The Hindu Bureau Madurai
November 13, 2022 15:01 IST

A 35-year-old hunter and his five dogs were electrocuted to death when they came in contact with an illegal electric fencing around a farm near Alanganallur on Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as A. Manickam (35) of A. Pudupatti. The police said Manickam along with L. Karuppasamy (26) and R. Manoj (29) had gone for hunting of hares late on Saturday night.

While they were returning home, they had walked past through a farm at Kondayampatti at around 3 a.m. As Manickam and the five dogs came in contact with the electric fencing they were killed on the spot due to electrocution.

Alanganallur police have picked up the farm owner, A. Ashok Kumar (42) of Ayyanagoundampatti, for inquiry.

The body of Manickam has been taken to the government hospital in Vadipatti.

