Man held with ganja

Madurai

The Checkanoorani police on Thursday arrested P. Kannan, a resident of Usilampatti, for possession of about one kilogram of ganja. He was caught by the police when he was carrying the narcotics near Kannanoor kanmoi under Checkanoorani police station limits. The police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Cyclist killed

James, 59, was hit by a speeding auto while he was riding a bicycle on Bypass Road on Thursday. He suffered head injuries. He was rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. The police have registered a case under Sections 279 and 304 (A) of the IPC against the auto driver T. Pandian of P.P. Chavadi.