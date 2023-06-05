Man held with country-made guns in Watrap

June 05, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

A 38-year-old man, R. Saravana Kumar of Watrap has been arrested for possession of country-made guns along with several rounds of bullets, on Monday. The police said that based on intelligence input, a team of police rounded up the resident of Maravar South Street and seized two country-made weapons. He also had a bag full of bullets. The police also found torch lights used for hunting in his possession. The police said that a case under the Arms Act was already pending against him.

