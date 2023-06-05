ADVERTISEMENT

Man held with country-made guns in Watrap

June 05, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man, R. Saravana Kumar of Watrap has been arrested for possession of country-made guns along with several rounds of bullets, on Monday. The police said that based on intelligence input, a team of police rounded up the resident of Maravar South Street and seized two country-made weapons. He also had a bag full of bullets. The police also found torch lights used for hunting in his possession. The police said that a case under the Arms Act was already pending against him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US