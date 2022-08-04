Man held under POCSO Act

The Thadikombu Police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly harassing a 11-year-old girl at their residence on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the complainant and the accused have been living together since 2017 along with the mother’s child from her second marriage. It is reported that it is the couple’s third marriage. The police booked the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A woman inspector from All Women Police Station in Sanarpatty is conducting investigations in this case.

