Man held for usury, assault

April 17, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A Hindu Makkal Katchi office-bearer was arrested on charges of usury and assault in Tirunelveli district on Monday.

 Police said B. Geetha, 42, of Viswarathna Nagar at KTC Nagar in Palayamkottai had reportedly borrowed ₹3 lakh from Raja Pandian, a moneylender of Suththamalli and southern region president of the party. Raja Pandian went to Geetha’s house and had a heated argument with her for non-payment of interest. She was also allegedly abused and assaulted by the usurer.

 Based on a complaint from Geetha, Palayamkottai police arrested Raja Pandian on Monday.

