HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man held for usury, assault

April 17, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A Hindu Makkal Katchi office-bearer was arrested on charges of usury and assault in Tirunelveli district on Monday.

 Police said B. Geetha, 42, of Viswarathna Nagar at KTC Nagar in Palayamkottai had reportedly borrowed ₹3 lakh from Raja Pandian, a moneylender of Suththamalli and southern region president of the party. Raja Pandian went to Geetha’s house and had a heated argument with her for non-payment of interest. She was also allegedly abused and assaulted by the usurer.

 Based on a complaint from Geetha, Palayamkottai police arrested Raja Pandian on Monday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.