April 10, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - TENKASI

A television mechanic was arrested for stocking banned tobacco products in his house.

Police raided the house of C. Ramar, 40, of Arugankulam near Sivagiri in the district on Wednesday following a tip-off that the television mechanic had stocked illegally banned tobacco products in his house. Police seized 10 bundles of banned tobacco products worth ₹88,800 from the house and arrested Ramar and seized the contrabands.

After being produced in the court, Ramar was remanded in judicial custody.