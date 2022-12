December 03, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

M. Kaleel Rahman of Devipattinam in Ramanathapuram district was arrested by a team of officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Tiruchi, on Saturday on the charge of smuggling gold from Sri Lanka.

Reliable sources said the officials nabbed Rahman near Ring Road in Madurai. Based on his confession, they seized cash from the house of Rahman’s brother Noorul Amin in Marakayarpattinam near Mandapam. Further investigation is on.