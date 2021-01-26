Madurai

Man held for sexually assaulting stepdaughter

A 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her stepfather in a village under T. Kallupatti police station limits.

The police said the girl’s mother had taken her to Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment when it was found that she was pregnant. During inquiry, the girl gave contradictory statements to her mother and doctors, Child Welfare Committee member B. Pandiaraja said.

However, the mother told the police that her stepfather had sexually abused the minor girl when the mother and her elder daughter were away.

Based on the mother’s statement, the man was arrested.

