Man held for sending obscene video clippings of woman in Aruppukottai

Published - June 06, 2024 08:57 pm IST - Aruppukottai

The Hindu Bureau

Aruppukottai Town police have booked Sabarinathan of Kallakurichi for taking video of a woman in a compromising situation and sending the clippings to her relatives.

Police said Sabarinathan had an illicit relationship with the landlady of the house where he was staying in Aruppukottai. After the husband came to know of their affair, the woman, a mother of two children, divorced him.

Sabarinathan took ₹7 lakh and gold jewellery from the woman on the promise of marrying her. However, when she insisted on marriage, he sent the video clipping to her family members and threatened her with dire consequences.

The police have booked him for cheating, criminal intimidation and under the provisions of the Information Technology Act.

