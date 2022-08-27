Man held for rape

A 27-year-old man on Thursday was arrested on charges of raping an 18-year-old girl near Thirumalaikeni in Dindigul district in 2021.

According to Vadamadurai Police, the accused has been identified as a resident of Kattupatti in Dindigul. Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was given an assurance by the accused that he would help her secure a job at a mill. The accused had had then raped the girl on December 12, 2021.

A petition was lodged by the victim herself with the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court which, on August 14, directed the police to act according to law and closed the petition.

Subsequently, Vadamadurai police arrested the accused and remanded him to judicial custody. He was booked under Section 376 (rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.