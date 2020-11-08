Man held for rape bid

Madurai

08 November 2020 21:50 IST

A 30-year-old man, R. Arun of Valayankulam, was arrested on a charge of attempting to rape a woman on Saturday.

Police said that when the woman came outside her house around noon, the man had forcibly held her and tried to gag her with an intention to sexually assault her. However, the woman managed to raise an alarm that drew the attention of her mother-in-law following which the man fled the scene. Based on a complaint, Perungudi police have arrested him.

